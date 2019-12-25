Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 8 | December 26, 2019

Numerology is the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny, and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is a very important aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love, and more.

What to expect today? December 26

Today shall be perfect for some strong investments. Travel is on the cards. You would be expected to travel far very soon. Your family is worried about you and are certainly unhappy with your busy schedule of late. You must be sure of what you want and how to attain it. Distractions shall come towards you and your marriage is at stake. You must beware of your actions having consequences.

How to find your number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality traits

A person with ruling number 8 is known for their stubborn behavior, but they are also very kind and helpful. To these people, their health and family always come first. These people also succeed in their career as they are also very knowledgeable and great learners. A person with a ruling number 8 is also known for their loving and kind nature.

