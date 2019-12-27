Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Today For Number 1| December 28

Numerology is the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It essentially predicts one’s future through numbers. Numerology may help predict what you can expect from your day. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the number 1 for today.

What to expect today for people with number 1

This week's energy helps you to be faster, more adventurous, and more attractive. Someone might be thinking of you from far away. Perhaps it's time to make the first pass. It's a good week to get in touch with old friends or revive interest in dating. Complications related to existing plans may require flexibility. Keep your sense of humour intact when things seem to go downhill A holiday gathering or special date with someone close is favoured by the weekend.

How to find your numerology number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 16, your ruling number will be 1 + 6 = 7. If your birthday falls on October 25, your ruling number will be 2 + 5 = 7. A person with a one-digit birth date like October 7 will have their ruling number as 7.

Number 1 Personality Traits

People with ruling number 1 are known to be one of the highly ambitious among the nine numbers. They are creative and are very definite in their thinking. They are hardly confused during any kind of situation. Number 1 people are also known to be stubborn and can't tolerate domination. On the career front, they love their freedom and perform their best when are left alone. They also have good chances to perform well while venturing into the business front but they have to make sure that they don't become overconfident by their achievements.

