Numeroscope: Numerology Overview Of The Day, Number 1 | December 5

The science of Numerology runs parallel to the science of Astrology. Numerology deals with the connections between numbers and personality traits, destiny, events, and circumstances. The science of numerology is dependent on numbers, just like the science of astrology is based on planets. Here are the daily numerology predictions for people with 1 as their daily number:

Daily numerology of number 1 – What to expect today?

Numeroscope predictions: 1

You have a week ahead of you with high-energy. Be prepared for other people's dramatic gestures and demands on yourself. Don't be slowed down by any misunderstanding. Avoid over-reacting to the quirks of other people. Independence calls for versatility. Rigidity is a form of slavery that is self-imposed. Get as much done as you can early in the week so that this weekend you can relax and have more fun.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality Traits

People who are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month come under Numerology number 1. They are quite powerful, creative, independent and possess leadership qualities. Skilful and smart, they know how to mould minimal resources which can attain them profit in the best possible manner. Number 1 overcomes every challenging situation with zest and energy. Also, they tend to keep a barrier between their personal and professional life, making it easy to handle both.

