Numeroscope: Numerology Overview Of The Day, Number 1 | November 23

Each zodiac number is unique, and so is the individual associated with it. Numerology is a way to understand the personality and characteristics of people belonging to each number. The movements of their ruling planet influence an individual's behavior. Your path number is probably the most influential numerological aspect to consider in life.

Number 1 – What to expect today?

You want things to work in your favor and that is not wrong but you must be patient. Your interest in an opportunity and intense ambition sometimes will lead you to jump from one place to another. Freedom means a great deal to you if you have a number 1 as your numerology number but do not misuse it. You’ve already thought intensely about the things that matter in your life and that is good.

How to calculate your daily number?

It is a simple equation that you can do by yourself. For this calculation, keep a tab at the current date, month and year along with your actual birth date and month. Now, you need to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will have to sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on July 17, and wanted to know the daily number for November 1, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: July is the seventh month of the year. 7 reduces to 7. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 17. 17 reduces to 8 (1+7 = 8)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 1 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 2, which reduces to 1 (2+0 = 2)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number = Adding all the master numbers 7+8+2+2+3 = 22 which is then further reduced to 2+2 = 4 as the daily number.

Personality traits for people with 1 as their ruling number

People with ruling number 1 are usually trustworthy, caring and good listeners. They tend to be good secret keepers and people adore them. They also get emotionally attached and are sensitive. These qualities sometimes hurt them as they very easily trust other people and can often get into trouble.

