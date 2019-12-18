Pisces Horoscope For December 19, 2019 | Pisces Daily Prediction

Pisceans are very adaptive and would avoid confrontations at all costs. They look for adventures and are pretty spontaneous when they want to be. They are straight forward and can seem very closed off, but they are very loyal and loving people. They are highly tuned in to everything around them including the feelings of others. People belonging to Pisces sun signs are generous, amiable, positive with a deep sense of kindness and compassion. Read about your daily prediction here.

Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2019:

Love

Today, your mood is above average. You're very chatty, which makes you very popular and enables you to tell your partner exactly what they want to hear. So you should be really pleased. But you demand the impossible particularly in your love life. You expect your lover to be submissive and powerful, confident and critical, loving and wild. You should step back and engage in some self-reflection, otherwise your relationship might get strained and suffer a severe blow.

Family and friendship

In your own home and in your family circle, you are in a state of war. You are always being judged by people and you believe that you are doing something wrong. Take time to reflect before you retort, because on some points they may possibly be correct. When you respond soberly, your family will very easily recover their trust in you.

Work-life

You've got everything going for you professionally. If you find something unexpected, refrain from making any hasty decisions, in fact what is needed is calmness and patience. Separate the important from the unimportant; provide an adequate solution. Perhaps you think of a more creative solution.

Money

When dealing with money, be cautious. Investing money right now could have very negative consequences, if not disastrous ones, as it is highly likely that you are going to back the wrong horse. If you've planned a long purchase, wait a little longer –events are likely to occur in the near future to disrupt your plans.

Health

Place your brakes on and make it easy to handle your body. Try to give yourself as much comfort and rest as you can. It is more important to adopt a healthier attitude if you experience stressful times. Consider carefully whether and when it's not such a good idea to waste energy reserves.

