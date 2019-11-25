Pisces Horoscope Today | November 26 | Daily Horoscope Predictions

Pisces is the twelfth astrological sign in the zodiac. The symbol of Pisces represents life and death being connected, never-ending circle. People that belong to this zodiac sign are innovative, sharp and creative. They are the people who are easy to get carried away by mere emotions. Here is the daily horoscope for the Pisceans for November 26, 2019.

What to expect today?

You might discover that your truth differs quite a bit from someone else’s truth. But that does not mean that either of you might be wrong. If this is important to you, and you are open to discussing it. You might find yourself getting closer to an understanding with someone you do not necessarily agree with. It is important to be respectful and kind as you do.

Love

Today, if you have just been through a difficult relationship and recently emerged from the other side, then you will benefit by getting out as much as possible and increasing your circle of friends. The opportunity to leave the past behind, and start out on a new and exciting future presents itself today. Soon you will regain your confidence and would not look back.

Career

Your method of operation might be very different from that of other people but this does not mean that they are wrong and you are right. Remember that a judgmental attitude can easily lead to anger and frustration. Let others live their own lives. Keep control of your anger and it will help you to build your career and focusing more on work.

Money

Today, think twice before giving your money to someone who is trying to borrow it. This is because your kindness might be taken for granted, and the money might not be returned on time. Do not leave the chance now and be brave or you may not see your money again.

Heath

You should try to safeguard yourself from problems. It is advisable for you to take care of your health. There might come some moments during which you might feel like going away from everything and everyone. But hold on remember why you stuck there for so long. Pay attention, most importantly to your health - physical and emotional health. Take some time off to exercise.

