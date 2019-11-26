Pisces Horoscope Today | November 27 | Daily Horoscope Predictions

Pisces is the twelfth astrological sign in the zodiac calendar out of the twelve total zodiac signs. Pisces are very compassionate and kind-hearted people. They are very ambitious and persistent. They are highly motivated and disciplined people. Read on to find out today’s horoscope.

Pisces horoscope - what to expect today?

Today seems to be a good day for you. You may be given a promotion, raise or a new challenging project which will be very exciting to work on. You could also receive good news in the romance department since you have been making an effort and now you will be rewarded for it.

Love

You may face a situation where you might feel that you are standing against your friends for a person you all admire a lot. This is contradictory to your nature as you dislike having to choose between two people or two things. You will feel stuck and might want to give up on the challenge, but there is a good chance of winning and the situation being in your favour.

Also Read | Pisces Horoscope Today | November 26 | Daily Horoscope Predictions

Also Read | Pisces Horoscope Today - November 25 | Daily Horoscope Predictions

Career

You have a different style of working from others, and that sometimes creates a doubt in your mind. You may find yourself in a situation where you will feel that someone is pulling you down by making you feel that your way is wrong. Do not fall prey to this jargon and understand that as long as you are meeting the targets, there is no winner or loser.

Health

You have been suffering a lot of emotional turmoils from the past few days. Understand that it is all a part of life. You should not neglect your health for that. Try to avoid overeating because of stress. If you like to keep on munching, try sticking to healthier options, like salads, protein bars. Avoid caffeine. Go out for running in the evening or morning.

Also Read | Pisces Horoscope Today - November 22 | Daily Horoscope Predictions

Also Read | Pisces Horoscope For November 2 - Read Pisces Daily Predictions