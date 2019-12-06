Sagittarius Horoscope For December 7 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is the ninth sign of the Zodiac. Sagittarians usually take time in forming opinions about others and don’t hesitate in expressing their opinions in a social circle. They are adventures and fun loving, as well as daring and ready to face challenges head on. They have complete faith in their capabilities. Here is the daily horoscope prediction for Sagittarius for December 07, 2019.

Love

Today is filled with passion and emotional growth for couples. Those who are married will have full support from their spouse and will enjoy some much-needed bonding time. Your family will also admire your efforts and a prominent person from the family will boost your confidence. For those who are single, you are likely to meet someone interesting today. You will meet new people and your friend circle will grow today.

Career

Your seniors see the potential in you, but you fail to see it in yourself. Your peers and collegues are very fond of you and you are in a good place with them. However, it is just the silence before the storm, try as hard as you can to maintain a good rapport with them. One decision of yours can change everything.

Health

Avoid alcoholic beverages, coffee and junk food as much as you can today. You might need to take care of your health more than usual today. If you are on prescribed medication and have a strict diet to follow, kindly follow through. Drink as much water as you can and stay hydrated. If you have eaten outside food in the recent past, make up for it by whipping up a healthy home cooked meal. Eat light and keep yourself in check, at least for today.

Finance

Your day isn’t so great when it comes to monetary gains. Think twice before splurge a lot on unnecessary things. However, you will make a big purchase today, but how big is the big splurge depends on you. If you are in a private company, money will come to you eventually, but not today. You might have to spend on medical bills and health related issues.

