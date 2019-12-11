Sagittarius Horoscope For December 12 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac. The symbol suggests they are always on a quest for knowledge. People born between November 23 and December 21 fall under the zodiac sign. They are often the star in the crowd, due to their enigmatic charm and infectious laughter. They are the people who always want to keep themselves engaging, even when they have enough on their plates. Here's the daily prediction for a Sagittarian.

Sagittarians- What to expect today?

Today is an extremely lucky day for all Sagittarians. Now is the time to take your romance to another level, write romantic messages to your lover and spend time with him over a special date. Voices of dissent will reach your ears, especially from near ones, this will irk you but keep your calm.

Love

It is an ideal day to spend with your partner or work on your relationship. Your relationship is solid as a rock, and today you will spend time taking your relationship to another level. You might go ahead and propose for marriage, and if the feeling is mutual, you might soon be married to your current partner.

Career

You feel a little anxious today, as your job is at the stake due to a company problem. Keep your boss on the good side and you can just come out unscathed. Keep your clam and avoid squabbles at work.

Health

Start your day with a few minutes set aside for meditation and yoga. Your body is great pain, the fatigue is an indication that your body needs some rest and solace. So, spend your day in peace and in the midst of people that emit positive vibes and have a calm demeanour.

Family

Today is an ideal day to connect with your loved ones. Avoid visiting family gatherings or talking to a family member whom you despise, as your temperament might lead to fights between family members and might also lead to the closure of long-known relations.

