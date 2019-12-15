Sagittarius Horoscope For December 16, 2019 - Sagittarius Daily Prediction

Sagittarians are born between November 22 and December 21, and the zodiac sign belongs to the Fire element. The last fire sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius is extrovert, optimistic and enthusiastic. Like the other fire signs of the zodiac, Sagittarius is associated with adaptability and flexibility. Sagittarius is the most brutally honest of the zodiacs, and they do not care whether people like them or not-

Daily Horoscope Predictions Dec 16 - What to expect today?

You will spend the day with your loved ones, reminiscing memories of the past and playing fun games. All the memories of the past will make you emotional. You might get tempted to revisit a place that has special meaning to you. There are chances of a long drive with your relatives.

Love

Keep things in balance. Don’t go on doing so much for someone that you end up hurting yourself. You are good at putting friends or partners at ease, even if they're feeling tense or unduly stressed. You should always try to engage in conversation to clear the air and try to avoid misunderstandings. Avoid putting yourself in intense disputes.

Career

You may feel unsatisfied with the job you have been doing for a long now. The job may not urge you to put efforts and you may end up completing your task with a careless attitude. Do not quit, instead, let things be as it is. There would be a certain change in your attitude after a certain time period.

Health

Try to relax today. It is good to give time to your body and pamper yourself. Plan a vacation to relax. It is also advised to eat healthily and do not depend on junk food. Excercise today, this will help in storing energy for later.

Family

You should take a relaxed view of life and let the grass grow over old feuds. You will be enjoying reviving old contacts and wallowing in nostalgia today. The conditions will be ideal for you to be receiving a lot of affection and trust. You should let your family know how important they are to you and spend more time with them.

