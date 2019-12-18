Sagittarius Horoscope For December 19 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Born between November 22 and December 21, Sagittarius belongs to the Sun element of the zodiac. These are high-spirited, open-hearted individuals and they are known for their intelligence. They are caring and considerate individuals and are compatible with a number of star signs. Ben Stiller, DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus, and Scarlett Johansson are some of the most popular Sagittarians.

Sagittarius daily horoscope – What to expect today?

Being a Sagittarius, you are a down to earth and flexible person. This trait of yours will pay off today, be it personally or proffesionally. Friday's lunch will get you socially active this week. Evening will be more relaxed, with you and your beloved gazing at the setting sun and remembering good old days. Follow your mood today and enjoy your weekend vibes.

Love

You need to think before you speak. This habbit can get you invovled in an arguement with your partner. You'd rather go with the flow for now and let your partner do the decision making for you. Singles may evolve into a serious relationship. Your travel plans will not affect your love life, which will be satisfactory as you'll try very hard to make up for the lost time.

Health

Your worries have dissipated and you're feeling comfortable in your own skin today. It feels like a weight is off your shoulders. The day is full of positive vibes. No health issues to be foreseen. You will be able to devote more time to your family.

Career

Work is tough today. Your current project is making you stressful. Your colleagues will motivate by reminding you that you know the industry like the back of your hand and are really made for this job. It will do the trick and you'll have the task done and dusted in no time.

Money

As said earlier, it is a great day for some financial investments. Today you will also be invovled with setting monthly budget. If you get a chance, you would like to work with people living at a considerable distance, perhaps even abroad. All such things can contribute to your financial well being.

