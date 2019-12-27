Sagittarius Horoscope For December 28 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac. The symbol suggests that they are curious and always on the quest of new knowledge. People born between November 23 and December 21 fall under these zodiac sign. They often attract people due to their vibrant personality. They are conversation starters and keep a conversation between two people going. Here's the daily prediction for a Sagittarian.

Sagittarius - What to expect today? December 28, 2019

Have you ever been stuck on the highway in bumper-to-bumper traffic with no way to turn around or get off? If so, you know how frustrating that can be. Well, imagine that you see an exit and it offers you the chance to get off and find a different path. But the question is: will it be a better way, or is it also packed and will create even more of a delay? You may be at that point with a current matter. You may feel stuck in some way, but there is a chance to get out of it and you have to decide quickly. You cannot know for sure, but you should trust your gut feeling. Listen to your intuition.

Love

Today is an encouraging day on the personal front, and you can expect a gift from your partner. You will get the emotional support from your beloved. This is a lovely day if you are planning on enjoying genuine pleasure in making simple things extraordinary.

Career

You will get rewarded for your hard work from your boss today. You may want to clean up and look presentable. You will be able to express your opinions honestly in the meeting. You need to avoid overdoing this as people might get the wrong impression.

Health

Today is a good day for you. Your sportsman-spirit will help you win many hearts. You will be at the best of your wit. You will feel and appear more relaxed and at ease. The day is going to pass very swiftly.

Money

Your buying impulse is going to be very high today. You might end up spending money on credit cards. You may also take loans to buy things. Be careful before making such expenses.

