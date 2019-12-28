Sagittarius Horoscope For December 29 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac. The symbol suggests they are always on a quest for knowledge. People born between November 23 and December 21 fall under the zodiac sign.

They are often the star in the crowd, due to their enigmatic charm and infectious laughter. They are the people who always want to keep themselves engaging, even when they have enough on their plates. Here's the daily prediction for a Sagittarian.

Sagittarians- What to expect today?

'Introspection is the key', today you will spend more time with yourself, where introspecting your inner self will help you understand your instincts better. A good and calm day is on the cards. Zoom in on complicated problems and try solving them for a peaceful future.

Love

You will be on a roll today, sending mushy messages to your partner. This will trigger the missing spark in your relation, and improve your relationship. People searching for a prospective groom should resent from visiting a match, as it is not an ideal day to start a new relationship.

Career

You will be good at interpersonal relations today, where your advice to a co-worker will work wonders for him. Stay in the realms of the profession, and do not indulge with any colleague on a personal level, as it might lead to nasty repercussions in the future. A good day at work is expected with all objectives achieved.

Health

Today is an ideal day to re-access your fitness regime and diet plan. Work towards setting achievable goals. It is advised to set aside some time for yoga and meditation, and do not forget to drink more than three to four glasses of water, to keep your body hydrated.

Family

You should spend the day with your family and close friends. Plan a get together at your residence, where everyone can attend and have small talks. It is an ideal day for you to reconnect with your old folks, and relish some old memories, and discuss career objectives.

