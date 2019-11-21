Sagittarius Horoscope For November 22 - Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac. The symbol of the zodiac, suggests they are always on a quest for knowledge. People born between November 23 and December 21 fall under the zodiac sign. They are often the star in the crowd, due to their enigmatic charm and infectious laughter. They are the people who always want to do some of the other things to keep themselves engaging, even when they have enough on their plate. Here's the daily prediction for a Sagittarian.

Sagittarians-what to expect today?

Today your emotional quotient will be high, which will lead to quarrels and disappointments. Many Sagittarians might feel frustrated and perplexed due to increased emotional quotient. Breakaway from these thoughts by visiting a close friend or talking to a therapist. You can also consider reading religious scripts as it will help you calm your mind. This phase might persist longer than expected. You need to be resilient all through this phase.

Love

Due to the imbalance in the emotional quotient, you might experience some turmoil in your relationship. Beware of falling in the trap of emotions.

Career

Today is an ideal day to start a new job or get your college applications ready. Anything you do today is destined to work wonders in future. It is a great day to start investing your surplus diligently to increase your savings.

Health

Today, you will be triggered by a slew of emotions. Beware of resorting to comfort food for getting through the emotional phase. Do not give up on temptation, just be concentrated and follow your diet regime.

Family

Today is an ideal day to spend time in silence and solitary. Avoid visiting family gatherings or talking to any family member, expect the people you are close with. Your emotional quotient might stand a deterrent in your sanity, leading to the closure of long-known relations.

