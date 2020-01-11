Sagittarius Horoscope For January 12 - Sagittarius Daily Prediction

Sagittarians are curious and open-hearted people. They are huge adventure and travel junkies. They can light up any room with their laughter. These people, who are born between November 23 and December 21, are also very emotional and caring. Here is a prediction and what a Sagittarius expect from the day:

Sagittarius Horoscope - What to expect?

The zodiac sign Saggitarius are known for their dedication and confidence. Today you will get the chance to use these traits to move closer towards your goals. At the end of the day you might feel tired, but don't worry, everything will get sorted out. Focus on the details of the things that matter to you. The lucky colour for the day is orange and peach. Your lucky number for the day will be 5, 4, 6, and 8.

Career and Business

Even though you are managing to be ahead of your colleagues, your stars are sending warnings. Do not trust anyone easily; especially when it comes to sharing details of an upcoming project. Keep keen eyes and ears on what people around you are doing or talking about. Ask for help or advice to only trustworthy people and try to ignore unnecessary arguments with your seniors. Think twice before speaking anything, either its a joke or a serious suggestion.

Love and Friendship

You will have a romantic evening if you will be able to manage your short temper. Your partner wants you to listen to his/her problems. So rather than getting upset for your personal reason, be with your partner mentally too. If you are single, you need a jamming session with your best friend squad. Catch-up with your college buddies and plan a dinner night. Its a great time to have some quality time with family also. If you can not meet your friends, go out for a long drive with your family.

Money and Finance

It's a good day to meet your advocate for discussing any legal or property related matters in the evening. You will be able to understand the legal issues more clearly today. Keep a check on your accounts and receipts. Do not trust the promises of profits. If you have negative intuitions for any investments it's better to back out right away.

Health and Wellbeing

Today will be a satisfactory day from a health point of view. Practicing some stretching exercises will be a good treat for your body and mind. Keep track of your water intake and keep your body and brain hydrated.

