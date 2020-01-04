Sagittarius Horoscope For January 05, 2020 | Sagittarius Daily Prediction

Born between November 22 to December 21, Sagittarians are always on a quest for knowledge. The last fire sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius is extrovert, optimistic and enthusiastic. Like the other fire signs of the zodiac, Sagittarius is associated with adaptability and flexibility. The ruling planet of Sagittarius is Jupiter and therefore people born under this sign possess a great sense of humour. Also, because of their honesty, Sagittarians are often impatient.

Sagittarius- What to expect today?

Thinking about your professional career, you could come to find that some drastic solutions are the best guide to follow. Do what you need and feel comfortable to do, so things can get done. But be careful to not hurt yourself along the way. You will need a lot of tenderness because it is important to face your own frailty. Auspicious colours are olive green and khaki. Lucky numbers are 27 and 36.

Love

it is important to have a mental connection with your lover. make sure that you are putting the energy and effort necessary into making your romantic relationships work. Your constant need to tell yourself that you don’t need anyone emotionally is actually not very healthy for your relationship.

Career

Sagittarians don't think twice before going out of their way to achieving their goals. Dedication and hard work is a must if you wish to succeed. A laid back attitude will only drag you down and make you miserable. You will be faced with umpteen opportunities that can either propel your career to new heights or even take you a few steps back if you are not careful.

Health

Your irregular lifestyle has affected your health. You have taken things for granted & it is high time now you should start thinking to mend your ways. You should learn about the art of healthy living.

Family

There are strong possibilities for you to get resolutions of offspring related problems or difficulties. You will also be able to spend more on the happiness of family and children. Fights and differences may arise due to property matters within your family.

