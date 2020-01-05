Sagittarius Horoscope For January 6, 2020 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Born between November 22 to December 21, Sagittarians are always on a quest for knowledge. The last fire sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius is extrovert, optimistic and enthusiastic. Like the other fire signs of the zodiac, Sagittarius is associated with adaptability and flexibility. The ruling planet of Sagittarius is Jupiter and therefore people born under this sign possess a great sense of humour. Also, because of their honesty, Sagittarians are often impatient.

Sagittarius- What to expect today?

Today romance is in the air, Sagittarius. As the day will progress you will realise how important it is to stick with people in times of need. You will also value your loved ones and appreciate them for being there for you. It is also a perfect time to dress up and invite your potential lover to dinner today. Your stars are blessing you with charm and romance in abundance today.

Love

You will not feel restricted in any way today as you are in a splendid mood. Your potential partner will feel the same for you. Stars are indicating that your lover wants you to listen to them. They need a soothing hug and caressing from you. Observe them and make the most use of your positive energy.

Work

Today is an appropriate day for you to put your plans in action. Your colleagues are keen to take professional advice from you regarding a particular project. Make sure that you remain accessible to them and you will be appreciated for it. Your help today is likely to work in your favour when you will need assistance in future.

Health

You are extremely proud of your body. However, do not take this as a reason to take your health for granted. Make sure that you feed your body properly and appreciate how much it gives you in return. To expand the vibrancy in your energy today you should do plenty of exercise with like-minded people in the fresh air.

Family

There is a harmonious atmosphere between you and your family today. You are at the connecting dot and an important person of reference which will put an extra burden on you. However, you have positive energy in abundance which will make you stay calm and strong around friends and family. You should not worry as in the time of need you will have tremendous support from your family.

