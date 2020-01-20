The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Scorpio Daily Horoscope For January 21: Love | Health | Career | Money

Horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope: The ruling planets are Pluto and Mars, while the symbol is a Scorpion. The element is water. Read the overview of the day here.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
scorpio

Someone in your life may have built a wall around themselves. This wall was constructed to keep trouble. But the problem is that such a wall can also keep out hope, friendship and so much more. If you have encountered such a wall around someone you would like to get to know better, Scorpio, be patient and start chipping away. You should be able to get through if you can demonstrate your positive intentions.

ALSO READ | Scorpio Daily Horoscope For January 19: Love | Health | Career | Money

Scorpio – What to expect today?

Your day should start off with a pleasant experience and you will have motivated feeling throughout the day. You need to utilise these energies. Your lucky colour for today is green and blue and your lucky number is 3,25 and 31.

Love

If you are in a committed relationship, you would clear the misunderstanding with your partner. What is important here is that you be honest to yourself especially if you look to put your ideas into action.

ALSO READ | Scorpio Daily Horoscope For January 18: Love | Health | Career | Money

Health

It is advised to be careful of you put inside your body as it may adversely affect your health. Stay away from deep-fried food. Your best bet would be to snack on fruits and nuts. Drinking lots of water is also a must.

ALSO READ | Scorpio Daily Horoscope For January 17: Love | Health | Career | Money

Career

You should have a fulfilling day at your work. Your colleagues are in a good position to back you up in case you find yourself stuck in any situation. This is also the perfect time to figure out your next big career move. There is also a strong possibility of going out and spending the evening with your close friends.

Money

You have been getting all kinds of hints from friends and colleagues on how to earn more money. Make your own decisions and live up to it. Think before you act today. 

ALSO READ | Scorpio Daily Horoscope For January 15: Love | Health | Career | Money

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ASHOK CHAVAN MAKES BIG CLAIM
OPERATION SHAHEEN BAGH STUNG
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA