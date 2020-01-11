Scorpio Daily Horoscope For January 12: Love | Health | Career | Money

Scorpio is a water sign. Like all water signs, Scorpios are known to be compassionate, confident, and like challenges. They also tend to be hot-headed and impatient. People born under this sign tend to act before they think.

Scorpio - what to expect?

Today will be your day as you have to take some really important decision for long term goals. But before giving any commitments, be sure about them. Ask yourself, can you trust them? Will it be worth your time and energy? Look at them with a filtered perspective. Your temper could be on edge today, so try to keep yourself calm. Today is the day to take major decisions of your professional life. Your lucky number for the day are 4, 6, and 9. Lucky colour for the day is Matte Green and Grey.

Career and Business

Focus your attention on the upcoming projects. Your colleagues might ask you for guidance. Check the list of your pending work and manage them to complete them before the end of the day. Be extremely precise and clear about your choices today at the workplace.

Family, Friends and Love

Your stars are not going to help you in your love life today. If you have fallen in love with someone recently, we suggest you do not take the arguments seriously; as doing so can affect your mood in the workplace. Do not trap yourself in unnecessary quarrels with your partner. If you are single, you might be contacted by your crush. However, stars suggest that you should limit your conversations today.

Health and Wellbeing

Your physical health will be good today. You might achieve the health goals you were working on for months. Your diet and food need your attention. However, take care of your temper. We recommend meditation and Yoga for de-stressing yourself.

Finance and Money

Day time at the workplace will make you feel like you would have slept an extra hour on your bed. Your day will kick start from the afternoon. The profits from your investments will surprise you today. If there is some legal matter bothering you, they might start resolving from today.

