Scorpio Horoscope For December 10, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Scorpios are born between October 23 to November 21. Scorpios have similar personality traits like their spirit animal scorpion. They are calculative and intuitive. For them, life is a game of chess, and they orchestrate every step to achieve a clear checkmate. All Scorpios have a large group of friends, due to there pragmatic attitude. Scorpios can sometimes be obsessive, vengeful and at times manipulative.

Scorpio Horoscope for December 10, 2019

You will have a very active day, with more time invested in performing agile exercises and travelling. Move your creative muscles to engage in some fruitful conversations or catapult new ideas for your business venture. A breezy and relaxing evening with friends is on the cards.

Love

Today your energy levels are at the maximum. So plan the day, in a sense, where you can spend the maximum amount of time with your partner. You can plan a special exercise or a long drive plan where you can engage with your partner in solitary.

Career

Today you will be swamped with a lot of emails and calls. The only way to be prompt and agile is involving a junior colleague to reply on your behalf. You will have an energetic and busy day.

Health

Start your day with a few moments of yoga and meditation. You will be engaging in a grueling exercise, which will benefit you. It is a good time to quit unhealthy habits and adopt a healthy diet. Avoid staying up late at night and try to get your eight hours of sleep regularly.

Family

You will spend most of your time with your partner. There could be some disagreements in the family, that could lead to fights. Try avoiding disputes, because, there is a possibility that you will hurt the other person with your words.

