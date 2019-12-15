Scorpio Horoscope For December 16, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

You're confronted with an unexpected and challenging situation. Don't worry too much, trust in your abilities and ingenuity. Acting carefully and patiently, you're able to overcome complications. A talent for improvisation is particularly helpful in resolving problems and making sure nothing similar happens again. Whatever you try to achieve is criticized and unlikely to be accepted in a very favourable way, especially if you feel undue pressure to perform any kind of activity.

It is far better to delay important activities or decisions until you feel positive about the outcome. Use your sense of humour to relieve any tension. Relations and friends are having a hard time with you and vice-versa. Put an end to this mutual feeling of frustration, be honest with yourself and consider compromising on some points. Talking to people to clear things up is also a big help.

Love

Your relationship might face a few problems. This problem might have the potential to break down the tension between you. But it only depends on you. A conversation will help clear the air and tension between the two of you. Talk freely to your partner about your issues, he or she will surely understand it. Being specific will be more helpful than beating around the bush.

Health

Alive to warning signals from your body, you notice how you're more stressed than normal. Build short periods of rest into your hectic daily schedule. Don’t force yourself to exercise or unnecessarily stress your body. Don’t waste your energy; use what you've built up wisely, create an oasis of calm for yourself.

Finance

Today you need to avoid any kind of financial risk and try to play it safe. Before entering into any sort of investment or accepting any bargains that you might feel risk-free, do take your time first and then come to a decision. Today's plans could have unexpected obstacles which may disrupt your best plans or it may come up with flaws in your financial project which you had thought were straight.

