Scorpio Horoscope For December 17, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

A Scorpio is born between October 23 and November 22. Scorpio is the eighth astrological sign of the zodiac. Scorpios belongs to water element of the zodiac and are ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto. Scorpios are known for their determination and for being extremely independent. They are passionate and can often be controlling and their persistent nature often makes them extremely obsessive. Read on to know what your stars and ruling planets have for you.

Relationship

Scorpios today is your day to live your life to the fullest. For those in a relationship, your day will be smooth sailing with no drama and filled with lots of adorable moments. Those who are single and planning on confessing their feelings to that special someone, today is your day to do so. Your family is very supportive today.

Career

You will be under a lot of stress today to complete your task and meet the deadlines. With a little bit of determination and with help of a friendly co-worker, you will be able to ace the tasks at hand. You will be very unsure about your work today and will doubt your desires. Do what your heart says and follow your passion. Scorpios, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, you just have to work through some dark times to see it.

Health

Your mental health is just as important as your physical health, if not more. To relieve your pent up stress, choose some form of exercise. Today is a good time to lift your spirit as well as your heart rate. Catch up with your cardio or take an impromptu aerobics class. If you have a gym membership that you have not used yet, today is the day to use it. Aries, a healthy, hearty laugh and a big glass of water is a must for today.

Finance

You won’t be spending too much money on anything. However, you will spend money on furniture as well on daily necessities. You will find yourself considering a different way to ensure long-term security financially. Restrict yourself from investing in the stock market as today might not be lucky for you financially.

