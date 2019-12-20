Scorpio Horoscope For December 21, 2019 - Scorpio Daily Prediction

Scorpios are filled with incredible passion, power, and zest for life. They know what they want in life and are not afraid to work towards achieving the same. They are fun and enjoyable people. Scorpios are generally calm and sweet.

Scorpio horoscope: What to expect today?

Even though you are an introvert, you will enjoy being social around your friends and colleagues today. You spend the latter half of your day amid like-minded people. You will be planning things throughout the day for an important upcoming event, hence you are not in the mood to work.

Love

This day will turn out to be good for your love life. However, you should be careful about anything you say or communicate with your partner. You and your partner will be on very good, amicable terms today but try not to push any discussions too far or that might cause problems between you two.

Career

Your different way of working and thinking will win you accolades at work today. There is a high chance that if played along right cards, then you might be able to bag a promotion or a big project that you have been wanting since long. Things are looking like they will play out in your advantage today.

Health

Your health seems to be good and hence, you will be able to complete all your work faster today. Your mind is in a clear and happy space. This will enable you to make impending decisions with a little help from your seniors.

Family

Your family will seem to be supportive of your decisions. Matters at home that was at unrest will seem to settle down. Discuss your problems with your family and loved ones because they are the ones who will listen to you and lend you a helping hand. You also need to spend some quality time with your family.

