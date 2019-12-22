Scorpio Horoscope For December 23, 2019 - Scorpio Daily Prediction

In your horoscope today, you will need to come back to the ground form your cloud 9. It has been a high time that you deal with real and practical issues that you usually avoid. You will feel emotionally more strong and will be more aggressive than usual as you are fighting your normal problems. Take this raw energy and channel it into something useful. Go in the direction you want to go to achieve your goals.

Love

Your relationship is going through a lot. It may appear like it is going good, but it is not. It may seem as if it is good, but due to the positions of planets, it is going to be very difficult for you to reach to your significant other. You should wait for the things to get right and not issue any ultimatums so early. Taking some time apart then telling the truth to your significant other will help you make the relationship strong.

Career

You might get emotionally caught up in work today. You will need to know that it is just a job and not get too connected to your job. There is no sense in breaking your heads over things that are not under your control. Keep yourself emotional distance from your work and think of using the energy to better yourself for the job. Take a refresher course to be updated with the industry.

Money

You will be attending a lot of functions where you will get a chance to showcase yourself and make new contacts that will help you in business. In turn, these contracts will help you earn money. While considering this as a new way of earning money, be sure you do not miss any of the programs.

Health

You will be better off alone and taking care of your health. Do not depend on others, as you need to heal mentally. You need to be alone, meditate, and channel your energy into what your mind wants. Having a good diet will help you improve your health.

