Scorpio Horoscope For December 3, 2019 - Scorpio Daily Predictions

Scorpios are born between the dates of October 23 to November 21. Scorpios are passionate as well as obsessive, however, they are secretive and curious at the same time. They are very loyal and are best compatible with Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces. The sign is ruled by Mars and Pluto. Here is Scorpios' daily horoscope for December 3, 2019.

Relationships

The perfect time to go out there and confess your feelings to the special someone is now! If you are already in a relationship, ensure that you do something special for your partner. Your family’s support is very important to you; however, you will have to work hard to get it today. The entry of a known face from the past will shake your day a little, however, you will soon know how to cope up with it. The love your close ones and the support of your family are very important today.

Career

Your day will be pretty uneventful at the office. However, the burden of pending work will be too much to handle. Your seniors will be kind to you and you’ll make a new friend in the office. To gain more experience, you need to get out of your comfort zone and face new challenges. our career is stable, and you should stay confident in your workplace. Take up some extra responsibilities, but ensure that your backlog is cleared before you dive into something new.

Health

You have been ignoring your health and its consequences will start to show. The balance between health and your professional life is something that you need to learn how to do. Keep yourself hydrated and eat healthy whenever you can. Symptoms such as weakness and fatigue will start to show today. Take proper rest and prioritise your health over everything. Remember to deal with your health issue to the earliest as the longer you wait the more impact it has on your life.

Finance

Refrain from making any huge purchase today as your money will be spent elsewhere. Your health needs attention and your money will most likely be spent on medicine and medical bills. Refrain from making any impulsive choices when it comes to shopping. Avoid investing in property and share market today.

