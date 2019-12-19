Scorpio Horoscope For Friday December 20 | Scorpio Daily Predictions

Scorpios are born between October 23 to November 21. Those born under the sign of Scorpio are often very passionate and make great friends thanks to their unyielding loyalty to those close to them. However, they can also be obsessive, vengeful and at times manipulative.

What to expect today?

You will have a good day today. Things might not go as planned but there is a good chance that these things will go better than expected. If there is an important meeting or an exam, it will surely be the best and you will end up giving your 100%. The evening will be a nice and cheerful evening where you might end up meeting your old friends, which will ensure a good time.

Love

You will have a romantic getaway with your partner. Your expectations from your partner are quite simple but sometimes they do not get it because of your joking attitude. At this stage, you would want to show some seriousness and some concern to the things that your partner needs you for. If you are single and looking for love then you should wait for some time as now you might end up with the wrong person who is not meant for you. Be patient as of now.

Career:

You may be having differences of opinion with your colleagues at work. They may not appreciate the work that you have been doing or may even be unreasonable regarding your work. But the best thing you can do is not get affected by their opinions and just continue doing your good work. The most you can do is not get distracted by these arguments and just keep focusing on your work.

Health:

You might face some health issues, that is because of the lack of physical activity. That also may have an adverse effect on your work life or personal life. Your work life might stress you out, for that you need some calming techniques like meditation, yoga, which may prove to be very helpful.

Family:

You might end up meeting your relatives with whom you have lost contact. Maybe at a family get together or a wedding function. Along with that you might also meet the relatives you dislike or you may not be comfortable with but just remember to be nice. Plan an outing with your family which will help you spend some time with them.

