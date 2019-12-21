Scorpio Horoscope For Friday December 22 | Scorpio Daily Predictions

Scorpios are born between October 23 to November 21. Those born under the sign of Scorpio are often very passionate and make great friends thanks to their unyielding loyalty to those close to them. However, they can also be obsessive, vengeful and at times manipulative.

What to expect today?

You will most likely have a good day today. Things will happen in your favour and how you expected them to take place. If there is an important meeting or an exam, it will surely be the best and you will end up giving your 100%. The evening will be a nice and cheerful evening where you might end up meeting your old friends, which will ensure a good time.

Love:

You will have a romantic getaway with your partner. Your expectations from your partner are quite simple but sometimes they do not get it because of your joking attitude. At this stage, you would want to show some seriousness and some concern to the things that your partner needs you for. If you are single and looking for love then you should wait for some time as now you might end up with the wrong person who is not meant for you. Be patient as of now.

Work:

In your career, you may face some serious downfall. But it will only be because of your carelessness. If your work-life is very stressful and you have no time for yourself, then you might want to rethink your job. You should follow your dreams and ambitions. You should take inspiration from the people around you who followed their dreams to be where they are.

Health:

You might face some health issues, that is because of the lack of physical activity. That also may have an adverse effect on your work life or personal life. Your work life might stress you out, for that you need some calming techniques like meditation, yoga, which may prove to be very helpful.

Family:

Your family is quite supportive of you in general. Your family will not question your choices. Either that or you might end up getting into a dispute with your family because they have not been accepting your choices and your work. If you are jobless then your family will help you find a job that will suit your interest and education qualifications.

