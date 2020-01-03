Scorpio Horoscope For January 04, 2020 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

People who belong to the zodiac sign of Scorpio are known for their determination. They are highly independent individuals and they work diligently. They try to build something unique by putting their creative skills to use. They do not believe in parties but rather believe in staying alone and spending quality time. Read on to know what your stars and ruling planets have in store for you today.

Some Important facts about Scorpio zodiac sign:

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

Element: Water

Lucky Colour: Orange and Black

Lucky Number: 9, 2, and 5

Ruling Planet: Pluto, Mars

Scorpio – What to expect today?

You are bound to question everything surrounding you today. Unfortunately, you will take this aspect of today in an entirely different direction. This will not prove fruitful for yourself or the people around you.

Love

It is a perfect day for you to expand your social circle and make new friends. A blast from the past seems likely to happen. An old school or college friend may cross paths with you. Go ahead and talk to them. You will find out that you now have much more in common than you had in the past.

Career

Today, you might feel extra energetic at work. You will be the one working even when everyone around you has decided to give up. You will be the one to spread wisdom today. You need to make sure you do not just help your friends but also everyone else who is seeking help from you.

Health

You might not feel very well today as stomach problems are highly likely. You need to make sure that you are giving your body all the nutrients that it needs. Exercise is also the key to all your problems. You need to start exercising to make sure you get rid of all health issues.

Family

Your family will seem to be supportive of your decisions. Matters at home that were causing unrest will settle down. Discuss your problems with your family and loved ones because they are the ones who will listen to you and lend you a helping hand. You also need to spend some quality time with your family.

