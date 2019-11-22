Scorpio Horoscope For November 23, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

People who belong to the zodiac sign of Scorpio are known for their determination. They are highly independent individuals and they work diligently. They try to build something unique by putting their creative skills to use. They do not believe in parties but rather believe in staying alone and spending quality time. Read on to know what your stars and ruling planets have for you.

Scorpio – What to expect today?

Your attempts to talk through problems in a relationship could fall flat. Avoid work which requires close attention to detail or concentration. You're in a good position for problem-solving and new ideas regarding work and money.

Love

Someone from the past might visit you. Your relationship with your partner will be loving and caring. You are likely to spend a getaway with your partner. For singles who are looking for love, the day seems to be in your favour.

Career

Some ongoing tasks could bring you work satisfaction. You will receive awards for the extracurricular activities you have been participating. Elaborate yourself on the idea and start the execution when you feel the time is right.

Health

Today will be some unhealthy day to your health. A seasonal change in the climate can affect your body and bring in some minor diseases. Also, if you're planning to take some activity classes like Zumba and swimming, it is the correct time to join it before second thoughts arise in your mind. Today is also a new phase to refill yourself with positive energy and free yourself from worries.

Family

After a long time, the joy and happiness in your family will be maintained by a surprise party or get together. Those having children will be happy to see them succeed in their life. Things will turn out to be better in coming time. On the other hand, unmarried people can start thinking about getting married.

