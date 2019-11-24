Scorpio Horoscope For November 25, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

People belonging to the Scorpio zodiac are brave and passionate. They prove to be a true friend. However, they tend to get jealous easily and distrust people. They might get violent when provoked. Scorpios are known to dislike dishonesty.

Scorpio - What to expect

Even though you might want to spend the day alone relaxing at home, it might be a good idea to set up your goals and start working towards them. Try to write them down so you get some clarity about what you want. Putting off your work will only increase your pile of tension. If not work, try to engage yourself in some activity.

Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope For November 22, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Love

While you may not always agree with what your partner says or thinks, or their principles for that matter, letting them explore should be your take on it. If they have some unique or interesting hobby, try to be supportive and nurture it. If they get some crazy hairstyle, then instead of laughing, you might want to compliment them.

Career

If you do not like your job at the moment, it does not mean that you are having a career crisis. Sometimes you just need to do something you don’t love to discover what you do love. Also, having a job is never a bad thing as everybody needs cash to survive in the world. It might be good if you keep doing it until you find your passion. You never know, you might end up liking this one.

Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope For October 15, 2019 - Scorpio Daily Predictions

Health

The current planetary positions may affect your health. Be careful about what you eat as it might affect your health adversely. Eat healthy for today and stay away from roadside food. Drinking lots of water is a must.

Family

A very important decision may be taken today, which will affect your family relations. Try to be calm and assess the situation before making any hasty response. Try and support your family members even if you may not agree with them at the moment. Your family seems to need your presence more than ever.

Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope For October 30, 2019 - Scorpio Daily Prediction

Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope For November 21, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction