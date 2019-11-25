Scorpio Horoscope For November 26, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Scorpios are usually brave and passionate people. They are also known to be a true friend and are loyal to their loved ones. But they tend to get jealous easily. They are also known to be quite possessive and dominating. Scorpios are also known to be very secretive.

Scorpio - What to expect

You might be feeling conflicting emotions today. You might get distracted because of this and it might hamper your work for the day. But try not to let this affect your mood. Seize any opportunity that comes your way.

Love

If you are single and looking for love, it will come to you but in an unexpected way. You and your potential partner may dislike each other at first but keep in mind, opposites attract. You might get embroiled in an argument which might also lead to a fall-out. But the key to fixing things lies with you.

Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope For November 15, 2019 - Scorpio Daily Predictions

Career

The cards seem to predict that you should lie low at the work front for the time being. Try not to come under the radar of your boss for such things as asking for a salary raise or giving business propositions. Given the current situation, it might just backfire on you. Take it easy and relax.

Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope For November 22, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Health

Because of the planetary positions, you might feel an extra surge of energy. The adrenaline rush might provoke you to indulge in some crazy activity. If your heart says go, then just do it. But do not forget to breathe once in a while, while you are on it.

Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope For October 15, 2019 - Scorpio Daily Predictions

Family

A very important decision may be taken today, which will affect your family relations. Try to be calm and assess the situation before making any hasty response. Try and support your family members even if you may not agree with them at the moment. Your family seems to need your presence more than ever.

Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope For November 25, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope For October 30, 2019 - Scorpio Daily Prediction