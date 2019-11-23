Scorpio Horoscope For Sunday November 24 | Scorpio Daily Predictions

Scorpios are born between October 23 to November 21. Those born under the sign of Scorpio are often very passionate and make great friends thanks to their unyielding loyalty to those close to them. However, they can also be obsessive, vengeful, and at times manipulative.

What to expect today?

You will have a good day today. This Sunday will bring a lot of happiness in your life. If you have been stressed this entire week and are looking for a break, then you will get one today. Do not take any important decisions today, as it may not turn out to be right.

Love:

Your partner might be tired of some of your bad habits, which you need to talk to them about. Also, if you have been avoiding your partner and have not been able to give them proper time, then you need to spend more and more time with your partner. There could be some important things coming up which you might forget and your partner could be disappointed with you. Do not forget any important events such as mean your partner's birthday or even your anniversary.

Career:

You are likely to get appreciated by your seniors which will enhance your performance in your career. You will give your best shot and perform better than you used to. There will be some people who will try to put you down. The best thing to do is to avoid such people and continue giving your best shot.

Health:

If you have been addicted to smoking or drinking, then now is a good time to quit all of these bad habits. It is time you need to stop taking your health lightly. The best decision you can take for yourself is by getting rid of all the unhealthy habits and make your health a priority.

Family:

Your family may not be supportive of everything that you have decided to do. But if you have a plan that you think will work out best for you then you should talk to your family about it. Someone in your family is likely to fall sick, take good care of them.

