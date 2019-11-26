Scorpio Horoscope Today - November 27 | Daily Horoscope For Today

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac. The term originates from the constellation of Scorpius. People born with this zodiac sign are known to be active, enthusiastic, passionate, commanding and intense. Intelligent and motivated as they are, Scorpions can easily contribute to any project. Along with that, they are also very ambitious. Although they derive their strength from the qualities mentioned above, their weaknesses lie within the same.

Scorpio - what to expect today

Scorpions, your horoscope says a lot today. A strong sense of purpose will fill your mind, and that will help you structure your career and personal ambitions. You will swim into action and emerge triumphant like the strong professional that you are. As you get into the flow next week, everything else will fall into place.

Love

Today, you would feel more possessive and needy than usual. Hence, it is imperative that you keep the conversation light and fun. You will have plenty of opportunities later to discuss heavy-duty subjects. For now, it is all about showing your date what an amusing spirit you possess. So do not make it complicated by getting too deep.

Career

Much like yesterday, today also remains the same for Scorpios. People with this zodiac sign, it is time to re-evaluate your position. At work, a jealous co-worker may try to usurp your position. It seems that until now, you were living in a bubble. However, today, someone may make you realize the actual situation. Keeping the company of a Taurus would be beneficial for you today.

Someone will have a few new ideas that will genuinely like to run by you today. And even though you would not have time, it will be ideal if you take some time out and give them an ear. And as a Scorpio, you are one of those rare people who do not judge others for their personality or ideas. Lookout and listen to their ideas - they are likely to work for you.