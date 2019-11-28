Scorpio Horoscope Today - November 29, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Scorpios are born between October 23 and November 21 and belong to the Water element of the zodiac. The sign is represented by a scorpion with its stinger ever ready to strike in the face of danger. They are known for their incredible passion and energy. These folks have many interests and they always seek a deep, fundamental change. Their heart clicks best with Cancer, Capricorn, Pisces, and Virgo. Anne Hathaway, Ryan Gosling, Julia Roberts, and Matthew McConaughey are some of the most popular Scorpio celebrities.

Scorpio – What to expect today?

Your day should start off with a pleasant experience and you will have motivated feeling throughout the day. You need to utilise these energies and put it into something productive. There is also a strong possibility of going out and spending the evening with your close friends.

Love

If you are in a committed relationship, you will have a strong determination to scrabble around what is working well in your relationship and what needs a renovation. What is important here is that you be honest to yourself especially if you look to put your ideas into action.

Health

The current planetary positions are likely to affect your health. It is advised to be very careful of you put inside your body as it may adversely affect your health. Stay away from deep-fried food. Your best bet would be to snack on fruits and nuts. Drinking lots of water is also a must.

Career

You should have a fulfilling day at your work. Your colleagues are in a good position to back you up in case you find yourself stuck in any situation. So feel free to count on them if need be. This is also the perfect time to figure out your next big career move.

Money

You have been getting all kinds of hints from friends and colleagues on how to earn more money. Do not discount them and do thorough research around the subject. They have wisdom for you to follow.

