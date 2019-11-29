Scorpio Horoscope Today - November 30, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Scorpios are between October 23 and November 21. If you were born between these dates you have Scorpio as your sun sign. See what your horoscope says today- Impossible is only impossible until it becomes possible! Think about travelling the skies in a multi-ton aeroplane or flying to the moon in a rocket. These and other impossible things have happened. You may have a dream now that seems impossible. But if you think about it, Scorpio, it seems far more possible than flying across the sky is something that is heavier than air or flying beyond the earth to the moon. You can make this happen if you are diligent in your efforts. Do not waste any more time wondering if this is possible - just do it.

ALSO READ | Scorpio Horoscope For November 21, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

What to expect today?

You might have a good day today. Everything around you will seem to be positive. Take care of your health today. Your lucky number for the day is 1,14 and 26 and lucky colour for the day is green and blue.

ALSO READ | Scorpio Horoscope Today - November 28, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Love

You might spend some good time with your partner today, just do not expect something. Maybe it time to clear your misunderstandings. If you are single then you might meet your crush today.

ALSO READ | Scorpio Horoscope Today - November 27 | Daily Horoscope For Today

Health

You will feel yourself full of energy today. However, you might be concerned about your health. A colleague might encourage you to start exercising and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

ALSO READ | Scorpio Horoscope For November 21, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Career

You might have a positive day at your workplace. Seniors might encourage and compliment you today for your work. Stay focused and do not get carried away with compliments.

Money

Today is not a good day to invest your money. However, in a crisis situation it is better that you take advice from your seniors before taking any action. Do not worry, at the end of the day everything will be alright.