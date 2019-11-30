Taurus Horoscope For December 1 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Taurus are individuals born during between the dates April 20 19 to May 21. They are highly ambitious people and extremely practical as well. They love to lead a healthy life and are very particular about keeping themselves fit. Another interesting trait of Taureans is that they live life king size, and they enjoy luxury a lot. They are big-time art lovers, who also have quite a stubborn personality.

Some Important facts about Taurus zodiac sign

Taurus: April 20 19 till May 21

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Pink and Green

Ruling Planet: Venus

Taurus Daily Horoscope-December 01, 2019 - What to expect today?

Love

Today is going to be a memorable day when it comes to matters of love. Expect a great day which is full of surprises and happiness. The person you have feelings for might express their affection towards you today. Try to stay calm and listen instead of only talking. Make the most of this day.

Career

There’s a very strong possibility of opening new avenues of communication for your business. This will further promote your work on a larger scale. Also, try to dedicate more time in research on how to you expand your business. As there's ample amount of scope in expanding it.

Health

A day to try some new physical activity to boost your energy level on a different high. You generally opt for brisk walking and basic cardio to keep yourself fit. But today you need to explore some new experiences and interesting ways of exercising like yoga, spinning or aerobics. As these forms of exercise will motivate you to work out more, without getting bored easily.

Family

At times one has to let go of things which are bothering them, in order to maintain a calm and peaceful environment at home, and today is that day. Try to focus on staying away from a situation at home which might lead to a heated argument. Also, it's best to go for a movie or an outing with family today, as you need to spend some quality time with your loved ones.

