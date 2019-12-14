Taurus Horoscope For December 15, 2019, | Taurus Daily Prediction

The Earth sign of Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus. Taurus is very practical yet extremely stubborn. They are determined and ambitious, however, they can be a little materialistic at times. Taureans are artistic and are great around people, but they also crave for some alone time. They love luxury and comfort is their main concern, which rarely makes them an outdoorsy person.

Relationship

For those in a relationship, your conflicts will be sorted today. Keep an open mind and respect each other’s boundaries. For those who are single, take some time to find out what you need and understand that needs and wants are two different things. For those who are looking for love, stop being in denial. You know what you need to do, just go for it and let your love create history.

Career

You will be under a lot of stress today to complete your task and meet the deadlines. With a little bit of determination and with the help of friendly co-workers, you will be able to ace the tasks at hand. You will be very unsure about your work today and will doubt your desires. Do what your heart says and follow your passion. Taureans, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, you just have to work through some dark times to see it.

Health

Taureans, your daily Horoscope says that you need to beware of your diet today. There’s an emotional and physical conflict is on the horizon today so surround yourself with positive vibes. Eat your greens and leafy vegetables to keep your health in check. To regulate your respiratory movements, include blueberries in your diet.

Finance

It is not a good time to invest a huge sum in the stock market. The inflow of money and expenditure will keep you on your toes today. You might splurge a little too much on jewellery or an electronic device. Think twice before splurging a lot of unnecessary things. However, you will make a big purchase today, but how big is the big splurge depends on you.

