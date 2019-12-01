Taurus Horoscope For December 2, 2019 - Taurus Daily Prediction

Taureans are individuals born between the dates April 20 to May 21. They are highly ambitious people and extremely practical as well. They love to lead a healthy life and are very particular about keeping themselves fit. Another interesting trait of Taureans is that they live life king size, and they enjoy luxury a lot. They are big-time art lovers, who also have quite a stubborn personality.

Some Important facts about Taurus zodiac sign

Taurus: April 20 till May 21

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Pink and Green

Ruling Planet: Venus

Taurus - What to expect today?

Love

You are very happy and contented in your relationship. You are taking good care of your partner and you both are in a happy space. You are in a fun-loving mood and today you plan to do some fun activity, maybe play an outdoor sports game. If single, you might have an encounter with your prospective life partner in a restaurant or a café. Stay alert, try to strike a conversation without being too inquisitive.

Career

There are many roadblocks for you today in terms of financial matters. Pay attention to what affects your financial growth. Remember your past experiences and plan your investments accordingly. Do not take any impulsive decisions, which might incur losses in the future.

Health

You might feel a little unwell towards the second half of the day. Try to stay away from cold food items and drinks as they aggravate the issue of cold. The best option is to rest today as much as possible. Also, practice some meditation and yoga for relaxing the mind and body.

Family

Miscommunication could lead to some misunderstandings, but there’s always a way to solve issues which are hampering the peaceful environment at home. Thus, it's important to keep things clear between you and your family. Do not hide anything from them which they must be aware of.

