Taurus Horoscope For December 3, 2019 - Taurus Daily Prediction

Taureans are individuals born between the dates April 20 to May 21. They are highly ambitious people and are extremely practical as well. They love to lead a healthy life and are very particular about keeping themselves fit. Another interesting trait of Taureans is that they live life king size, and they enjoy luxury a lot. They are big-time art lovers, who also have quite a stubborn personality.

Some Important facts about Taurus zodiac sign

Taurus: April 20 till May 21

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Pink and Green

Ruling Planet: Venus

Taurus - What to expect today?

Love

If you’re in a relationship, then stop blindly agreeing with your partner's ideologies. Voice your opinion, do not stay mum as leading to your views can go in vain. If you and your partner are having a feud, then make sure you defend your point of view. If single, try to hang out with your friends to a new café in the city. You might meet someone there. Probably a prospective partner.

Career

You might face some complicated issues related to finances and business today. But your strong sense of judgment will help you come out of difficult situations as a winner. You can also seek out the help of your relatives with respect to the money, as they might help you.

Health

You’re high on energy today. Make the most of it today. With this much energy, you’re motivated to make some positive decisions. Even if the situation requires testing waters, you’ll be able to sail through very smoothly. Try a new sport as your body needs some physical activity.

Family

There are high chances that you might reconcile with an old friend today. Someone whom you haven’t heard from a long period. Don’t ignore your friends today as they’ve been waiting to meet see you since long. Try to spend some quality time with your kids at home and get to know what’s going on in their lives.

