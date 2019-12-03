Taurus Horoscope For December 4, 2019 - Taurus Daily Prediction

Taureans are individuals born between the dates April 20 to May 21. They are highly ambitious people and extremely practical as well. They love to lead a healthy life and are very particular about keeping themselves fit. Another interesting trait of Taureans is that they live life king size, and they enjoy luxury a lot. They are big-time art lovers, who also have quite a stubborn personality.

Some Important facts about Taurus zodiac sign

Taurus: April 20 till May 21

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Pink and Green

Ruling Planet: Venus

Taurus - What to expect today?

Love

Communication is very important when it comes to a relationship. Recently quite a few issues have been brewing between you and your partner, try to sort things out as soon as possible. Do this in order to avoid any sort of confusion or misunderstandings.

Career

Try to relax today at work. Do not over-burden yourself with too much work as it might take a toll on your health. Work at a decent pace; neither to fast nor too slow. You are sorted in terms of financial matters currently. However its better to invest your hard-earned money in some secure investments.

Health

The weather is changing rapidly, this could lead to some health issues like a cough or cold. Try to stay immune from such health hazards by avoiding any cold food or drinks. Have home-cooked food. Also, regular exercise is highly important to stay active. Don’t skip it over silly excuses.

Family

Your family is very happy, as recently you have been trying to spend some quality time with them. Continue this practice as it’s working in your favour from all aspects. You are much calmer, you are aware of what’s going on at home. Hence the stress you used to take to work every morning has vanished now.

