Taurus Horoscope For December 9, 2019 - Taurus Daily Prediction

Taurus are usually gentle people but when provoked can turn violent, they are also extremely headstrong and rarely change their thought process. But they can mix well with people and are generally likeable people. However, they dislike being pushed around by others.

Taurus-what to expect?

Some of your friends or colleagues at work might try to work you up today by saying something unpleasant or controversial. They might deliberately say or do things which will rile you up. But the key is to keep your calm and not let it affect you because these are just provocations to get a reaction.

Love

A change in your attitude might make things wholly different in your relationship. While your partner might be at fault too sometimes, try and learn to point a finger at yourself too. Playing the blame-game always does not help. Even if you don’t agree with them, try to be understanding as to why they are saying what they are saying.

Career

You might face some difficulty in communicating with the older generation at your office. While you have your own reasons as to why things are the way they are, similarly they might have theirs too. Try and be patient and do not get aggressive or rude with your words. Understanding the other’s psyche is the key to a happy workplace relation.

Health

The work pressure might be getting on to you. The fatigue you feel might also be a result of that. Try to take a few moments off your work and relax. Indulge in what makes you happy even if that is just sleeping or watch some TV. Meditating might also help relieve some of the tension.

Family

A distant relative might pay you a sudden visit. Hence, be mentally prepared for the occasion. Although their arrival may pose some disturbance in your daily schedule you might actually end up having a good time. Hence, try to be open to the situation.

