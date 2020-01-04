Taurus Horoscope For January 5, 2020 | Taurus Daily Prediction

Taurus is an Earth element and is ruled by Venus. Taureans are born between April 20 until May 20. They are extremely competitive, smart and ambitious. Not only book smart, but Taureans are also street smart as well. Another interesting trait of Taureans is that they live life king size, and they enjoy splurging money. They are quite stubborn and are lovers of art and anything that hints at sophistication.

What to expect today- Daily prediction

Today, you might get the urge to call an old friend. You must go ahead with that and do that as this friend might have something good for you. This might also open up new chances of networking and expanding your social circle. A lot of things that you have been procrastinating on for a long time will get done with this week.

Love

There is something that you have been hiding from your partner for a long time. It could be since you are keeping their happiness ahead of yours. While it may seem like a good thing to be doing right now, in the future it could make your relationship bitter and toxic. You need to understand that in a commitment, both the people need to be happy. So you need to address issues if things are going otherwise for you.

Career

You have been thinking about quitting from your current organisation and starting a new venture. While it may be something that you are thinking is right for you in the long run, dear Taurus, stick with your current job for some time. Things are likely to get better and you must avoid making rash decisions.

Health

You have been taking good care of your health, and that is visible. You have been diet conscious and have been taking care of what you are feeding your body. Along with a good diet, you need to start getting some physical exercise as it is also important for proper health.

Family

When everything else falls apart, it is family that hold you together. Therefore, you must take time out and spend some time with them. Small gestures like a phone call every day or having dinner with them once a while would make their day. So cultivate the practice of spending more time with them.

