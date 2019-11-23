Taurus Horoscope For November 23, 2019 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Choose your words carefully. You tend to do exactly the opposite, hurting some people and might suffer from the consequences for a long time. Reawaken your long-lost diplomatic skills, even if you find it hard. Communicating in an open, honest way makes people more understanding. If inadequacies surface they are best dealt with by quietly reflecting on the reason for your feelings and deciding what's best to do about them. When in conversation with someone new, never go on too much about yourself or the past, talk about something that naturally sheds light on your current situation. Feeling unsure, remember everything isn't focused around your specific frame of reference. Work through any problems and don't let others provoke you, be more reserved expressing your opinions; otherwise you' only exasperate those you work with. Don't let their responses irritate you, learn from your mistakes.

Love

You would love to see everyone do as you please. But today you could avoid some difficulties if you just ask your sweetheart for what you want. Tell your partner that you need some attention. Maybe in the form of a massage. Or maybe even taking a tub together or going to the sauna is exactly the right way to go. This is the best way to get new energy and give yourself both a treat.

Health

Don't give up trying to be fit even if you don't feel so good. Your health is the last thing to ignore, instead, be patient, pay attention and listen to your body, be aware of your weaknesses. Even if your body is possibly overworked, when you take some well-deserved rest and relaxation you'll feel totally rejuvenated.

Money and finances

You just can’t find the right way to get the best out of your transactions. No matter what you do, your investments tend to make losses. Positive results can’t be forced through, of course, so don’t try to have your own way. It would be wrong to buy stuff to comfort yourself – you might end up with empty pockets.

