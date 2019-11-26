Taurus Horoscope For November 27, 2019 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Taurus are individuals born between the dates April 20 to May 21. It is the second zodiac sign in astrology. They are very ambitious and practical people who love to lead a healthy life and are usually very particular about keeping themselves fit. They also have a very strong personality and are known for their loyalty. Their ruling planet is Venus. Read on to know more about your daily horoscope prediction and what the stars are holding for you today.

Taurus horoscope - what to expect today?

Today you will be surprised to get a call from a long lost forgotten friend. You might end up making plans of meeting them today or very soon. They have a motive behind meeting you and will seek your advice which will be beneficial to them.

Love

This is the right time for you to expand your social circle and to explore the possibilities of a new relationship. You can try to mingle with a completely different set of people. This is an ideal thing for you to do as you have been going through a lot of emotional troubles lately. So change of atmosphere and change in the environment would really make a difference.

Career

Be aware that a wonderful opportunity is headed your way. Sometimes when too many good things start coming your way, you tend to start questioning how long will that continue and if it is for real. The worries and fears become so big that we pass by the opportunity when it comes. So stop worrying so much about things and enjoy the process.

Health

You have been going through a lot of emotional turmoils from the last few days. It is important to understand that it is all a part of life. You should not neglect your health for all the personal issues you're facing. Try to avoid overeating because of stress. If you like to keep on munching, try sticking to healthier options, like salads, protein bars. Avoid caffeine. Go out for running in the evening or morning.

