Taurus Horoscope For November 29, 2019 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Taurus are individuals born between the dates April 20 to May 21. It is the second zodiac sign in astrology. They are very ambitious and practical people who love to lead a healthy life and are usually very particular about keeping themselves fit. They also have a very strong personality and are known for their loyalty. Their ruling planet is Venus. Read on to know more about your daily horoscope prediction and what the stars are holding for you today.

What to expect today? – November 29, 2019

Some people tend to feel gloomy when it rains, even when their lives are going well. The skies are darker, the environment is wet, and you cannot participate in certain outdoor activities when it rains. But rain is very essential of course. The rain is a phase in the water cycle, and our planet would be uninhabitable without it. Moments of darkness in our lives can often be productive and essential too, just like rain. Taurus, the next time you experience a gloomy day, try to imagine how it might benefit you.

Love

Today, personal life might remain stress-free. You are likely to bond better with your beloved one. You tend to please your partner through your body language. Your beauty and music will help you encourage romance. Having open communication will keep your mind, heart, and soul peaceful.

Career

It is in your hand to safeguard your professional image today. Someone might behave in a very strange way at the office. You will be looking for the valuable outputs you are giving. In short, money and work may be compared.

Money

Today, during the first half of the day, you are not going to be money conscious. You will be dealing with verbal affairs in such a way that you will hardly have any time to think about money matters. It can come ahead as the day will pass.

Health

It looks like the day is going to keep you busy with professional and personal activities, today. You will be investing a lot of energy in everything that you deal with. As the day progresses, you will need more and more energy. Stay hydrated and keep yourself fit for the required work.