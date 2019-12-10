Virgo Daily Horoscope For December 11: Love | Health | Career | Family

Virgos are born between August 23 and September 22. Virgos are smart independent people with a love for work and responsibilities. They have a negative polarity and being an earth sign, they love making connections. But Virgos are quite shy and are reserved in their way of life. They hate being let down by others. They crave intelligence and they wish their partners to be smart too.

What to expect today?

Love

Virgo, your love life will be messed up for now. If you have trust issues, you need to talk to your partner about it. Maybe try planning a date. Choose a cosy corner, and enjoy each other’s company. Indulge in fun activities with your loved ones, try bowling, or maybe trekking. It will lead to a good relationship.

Career

Career and business will be quite dull today. You may feel like things are stuck and you are not enjoying variety or spice in life. You need to change a bit, and maybe try new things that you have always dreamt of, but were scared to. This will bring a positive change in your life. Things are going to be alright.

Family

You need to take care of your family, know what they need, and try to spend time with them as you progress in life. Things get lost in translation, so you need to take some time out of your life, and use it to help your family. They will love it and it will be good for everyone.

Health

You are in peak physique right now. But you should not waste your time around and not take care of your health. Go out in the open, and run under the rising sun. This will be extremely good for you in the long term. Do some weight training.



