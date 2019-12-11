Virgo Daily Horoscope For December 12: Love | Health | Career | Family

Virgos are born between August 23 and September 22. Being smart and independent with a love for work and responsibilities, Virgos are the best workforce. They come under the earth sign and love making connections. Virgos are shy in nature, and are quite reserved. Virgos tend to think a lot and end up overanalysing situations. Read more to know about what the stars have in store for Virgos.

What to expect today?

Love

Virgo's love life will be extremely complicated if they are dating a Gemini, as the two are not compatible with each other. But today, things will be quite different. Make an effort to make things smooth and things will work out for the best. Avoid conflicts with your loved ones today, as these kind of situations would not end up in your favour.

Career

Today is a good day to start a new venture. You can start planning for things that you have been meaning to do for a long time. The business will see a break-even point today. Do not expect immediate rewards and instant gratifications, things will take time, follow your instincts and keep on moving forward.

Family

If your family members keep on calling you, do not take it lightly. There is a reason behind it, and you will understand it in time. Be good, and keep your promises. If you have any children, do not let them out of your sight, take a break from work and use that time to treat your children. This will lead to a very fulfilling experience.

Health

Virgos will face tremendous stress today, but it will not be distress, rather it is the eustress that you need as motivation for the day. Do not worry about the pressure of life, it is present in your life to create wonders for you. Go out for a walk in the morning, work out a bit, and things will go in your favour.

