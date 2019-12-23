Virgo Horoscope For December 24, 2019 | Virgo Daily Prediction

Born between August 23 - September 22, Virgos are known for their complicated nature. Virgos are perfectionists and won't stop until they are satisfied with their result. They are very witty and are known for sassy comebacks. They are great listeners and are really good at giving advice. Virgos are very hardworking and are also very responsible when it comes to people or things that they care about. They are persistent in their approach towards people and the things that they want.

Relationship

Virgos, you need to understand that a relationship will only work if you respect your partner. Give them some space and some time to grow. Your persistent nature doesn't allow you to look beyond yourself sometimes and can hence be difficult on your partner. Your family is expecting you to take charge in some matters and its time that you do just that. Your fear of failure might restrict you from trying, overcome your fear and things will fall in place.

Career

Work is slow today and the energy at your workplace will feel low. You will doubt most of the decisions you made today. Your seniors will value your contribution and will praise you for a work well done. You will get along with your peers very well and will have a great day interacting with them.

Health

You are trying your best to improve your health and the results are showing. Your health is good today however, you need to pay more attention to it. Keep yourself hydrated and active. Going for a walk in the morning and drinking juices will benefit you today. Refrain from eating anything too spicy today.

Finance

You have saved up enough money, however, it is no time to spend it all. Be careful with what you buy and how much. Do not invest in real estate and the stock market today. You don’t have any major expenses to take care of today, however, the holiday season is coming up and hence you need to be careful about what you spend on.

