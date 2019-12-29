Virgo Horoscope For December 30, 2019 | Virgo Daily Prediction

Virgos are born between August 23 - September 22. They pay great attention to detail and nothing goes past them. They are critical thinkers and hence take everything seriously. Virgos are uptight, stubborn and they over-think everything. However, they are very faithful and patience is their strongest suit.

What to expect today?

You may feel energetic today. You will deal with tough decisions easily and you are likely to be happy about it. It is advised that you take good care of your physical health so that you can manage the stress. Your loved ones and family members will support you during these tough moments and you will feel better.

Love

You might have to initiate the conversation with your partner; however, it’ll all be smooth sailing from there. It is time to show love to your partner. Light some candles, cook delicious food, get some chocolates and flowers and make sure you take things slow. It is time that you show love to your partner. Have clear conversations and don't let your ego get in the way.

Health

Take note of your diet as an emotional and physical conflict is on the horizon today. Make sure you indulge in green leafy vegetables and fruits that you fuel your energy levels and you will feel much better. Your mental health is equally important so do not neglect it. To relieve your pent up stress, choose some form of exercise. Today is a good time to lift your spirit as well as your heart rate.

Career

Your issues with colleagues will be resolved easily. They will respect you for all your decisions and your balanced composure even during times of conflict. It is a good day to take on new challenges and projects, however, you will be held back by an authoritarian person. This might cause a little friction, but remember to stay and think positive.

Finance

You will finally reap the fruits of labour today. But you are likely to spend the money you will be rewarded. Avoid spending money on unnecessary things. You will spend money on buying home decor items. Since you will be earning a good sum of money, make sure you think about investing in something valuable. Avoid investing in property as well as the stock market.

