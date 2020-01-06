Virgo Horoscope For January 07, 2020 - Get To Know Virgo Daily Predictions

Virgos are people born between August 23 to September 22. Virgos are innately practical and intelligent. They are blessed with a charming and enduring personality. Loyalty is very important for them, and they cannot stand infidelity. They are loving and caring individuals, who like taking care of others without any agenda. True braveheart’s, they love to take up challenges.

Some Important facts about Virgo zodiac sign:

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Element: Earth

Lucky Number: 5

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky colour: white, green and yellow

Love

Love is in the air today, and your day might turn out to be memorable. Your relationship with a partner is very strong and unbreakable. This is because you both put in equal efforts to make things work to maintain a healthy bond, even when you are struggling with some other issues.

Career

The opportunity you’ve been waiting for will knock your door today. You might get called for an interview today, from your dream firm offering you a great salary. Wear professional outfits and recheck if you are carrying all the necessary documents.It's time to make a lasting impression on your interviewers.

Health

Feeling emotionally overwhelmed may affect your health and inner peace. This may lead to headaches and unnecessary stress. Try to keep yourself away from such emotional elements and keep your mind healthy. Defend yourself and be ready to take control over things.

Family

Family always comes first and should always be your priority. You will feel calm and relaxed today, so try to spend more quality time with your friends and family. Pay attention to what your loved ones expect from you today. Do not ignore them owing to your work commitments. Instead, try to surprise them with a family holiday or some gifts for everyone at home.

